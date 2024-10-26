 Skip navigation
Ravens activate CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Nate Wiggins won’t travel with the team

  
Published October 26, 2024

The Ravens have made a few Saturday moves before playing the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore has activated cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis off of injured reserve. He was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, with the club listing him as questionable for the game.

As a corresponding move, the club placed cornerback T.J. Tampa on injured reserve. He missed all three days of practice this week with an ankle injury.

Additionally, the Ravens elevated cornerback Bump Cooper from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

While Baltimore noted cornerback Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) is not traveling with the team to Cleveland, his status remains questionable. That means he could potentially get to Cleveland separately and still play.

