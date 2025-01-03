Ravens activate TE Charlie Kolar, place CB Jalyn Armour-Davis on IR

The Ravens will have tight end Charlie Kolar available for Saturday’s game against the Browns.

Kolar was activated from injured reserve on Friday. Kolar has missed the last four games with a forearm injury.

Kolar had nine catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in 12 games before getting hurt.

The Ravens made space for Kolar on the active roster by placing cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve. He was already ruled out for Saturday with a hamstring injury and will not be eligible to come off the list unless the Ravens make it to the Super Bowl.

They also elevated defensive end Chris Wormley and wide receiver Anthony Miller from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after Week 18.