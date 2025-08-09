Ravens agree to terms with RB Myles Gaskin

The Ravens are signing free agent running back Myles Gaskin, Jordan Schultz reports.

Gaskin was one of three running backs who worked out for the Ravens on Saturday, joining Kevin Harris and Boston Scott.

The Ravens could get running back Marcus Major Jr. back from a concussion soon, but Rasheen Ali left Thursday’s preseason game with an injury. Keaton Mitchell may have seen his final snaps of the preseason after 68 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the victory over the Colts, and Derrick Henry and Justice Hill won’t play much, if at all, in the preseason.

Gaskin, a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, played five games for the Vikings last season. He also has spent time with the Rams.

He has 466 touches for 2,066 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.