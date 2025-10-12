Ravens bench Cooper Rush for Tyler Huntley in fourth quarter
Published October 12, 2025 03:24 PM
Cooper Rush is out. Tyler Huntley is in.
Down 17-3 and in need of an offensive spark, the Ravens have switched quarterbacks early in the fourth quarter.
Rush was 11-of-19 for 72 yards with an interception.
Huntley has appeared in 20 career games with nine starts for Baltimore over the course of his career. Huntley was even a Pro Bowler for the Ravens in 2022.
We’ll see if he makes a difference as Baltimore has one quarter before a Week 7 bye.