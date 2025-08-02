Ravens bring back Brent Urban

Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban is back in Baltimore.

Urban visited with the team on Friday and they announced his signing on Saturday. The move extends Urban’s second stint with the Ravens to four years.

Urban was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the team and he spent four seasons with the Ravens before stints with the Titans, Bears, and Cowboys. He returned in 2022 and has signed one-year deals to remain with the team since that point.

Urban had 20 tackles in 13 appearances last season and has 63 tackles, four sacks, and a fumble recovery since rejoining the Ravens.