 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens bring back Brent Urban

  
Published August 2, 2025 09:04 AM

Veteran defensive lineman Brent Urban is back in Baltimore.

Urban visited with the team on Friday and they announced his signing on Saturday. The move extends Urban’s second stint with the Ravens to four years.

Urban was a 2014 fourth-round pick by the team and he spent four seasons with the Ravens before stints with the Titans, Bears, and Cowboys. He returned in 2022 and has signed one-year deals to remain with the team since that point.

Urban had 20 tackles in 13 appearances last season and has 63 tackles, four sacks, and a fumble recovery since rejoining the Ravens.