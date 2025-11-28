 Skip navigation
Ravens CB Nate Wiggins ruled out with foot injury

  
Published November 27, 2025 10:21 PM

The Ravens will not have one of their top cornerbacks for the rest of the Thanksgiving night matchup with the Bengals.

Nate Wiggins has been ruled out with a foot injury, Baltimore announced at the start of the second half.

Wiggins recorded two tackles and two passes defensed during the first half.

Coming into Thursday’s game, Wiggins had recorded seven passes defensed and three interceptions this season.

Additionally, fellow Baltimore cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was checked for a concussion and cleared to return.