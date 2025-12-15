Ravens confirm LB Teddye Buchanan tore his ACL

Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan’s rookie season is officially over.

Buchanan left Sunday’s win over the Bengals on a cart and he was ruled out a short time later with a knee injury. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed reports that Buchanan tore his ACL during a Monday press conference.

Buchanan was a fourth-round pick in April and he started 13 of the team’s 14 games this season. He had 93 tackles, a half-sack, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Trenton Simpson saw more playing time after Buchanan was injured on Sunday and will likely step into the lineup alongside Roquan Smith in the coming weeks.