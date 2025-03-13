 Skip navigation
49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Ravens cut veteran safety Marcus Williams

  
Published March 13, 2025 03:41 AM

Marcus Williams’ time in Baltimore is over.

The Ravens announced that they have released Williams, three years after making a splash in free agency by signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract.

The move had been widely expected since the Ravens benched him last season. Williams rapidly fell out of favor in Baltimore, going from playing almost every defensive snap in his first nine games of the 2024 season, to playing just one snap in each of the next two games, and then never being active for a single game in December or January.

Considering the contract he signed, Williams will be remembered as a major disappointment in Baltimore, frequently missing time with injuries and not playing up to expectations when healthy.

Still, Williams is just 28 years old and showed a lot of promise when he was playing for the Saints from 2017 to 2021. Some team might think he can still turn his career around and give him a shot to get back on track. Even if the Ravens are done with him.