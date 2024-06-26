Ravens cut WR Tayvion Robinson

The Ravens waived wide receiver Tayvion Robinson on Wednesday, the team announced.

The team signed Robinson, along with 21 other undrafted free agents, following the draft.

Robinson spent three seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to Kentucky for his final two seasons. He finished his college career with 194 receptions for 2,604 yards and 14 touchdowns in 60 games played.

In 2023, Robinson totaled 41 catches for 552 yards.

He also served as a punt returner, with 639 yards and a touchdown on 67 career returns.