Ravens DC Zach Orr: Have to prepare for both QBs, but game plan doesn’t change much

The Steelers have been talking up the possibility of using both of their quarterbacks during Saturday’s game in Baltimore and Justin Fields said this week that part of the benefit of that comes from making the Ravens prepare for a wider range of possibilities heading into the game.

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr acknowledged that such preparations are part of what the team is doing at practice this week. Orr called Fields and Russell Wilson “two starting-caliber quarterbacks” and said Fields “made some critical plays that ultimately in our eyes cost us” the first regular season game between the teams.

Fields had an eight-yard run to set up a field goal in the third quarter and a nine-yard run that helped the Ravens run out the clock on an 18-16 win. Orr said the Ravens have to be aware of Fields’s ability as a runner, but downplayed the need to come up with radically different plans for the two players.

“The game plan really doesn’t change much for either one,” Orr said, via the team’s website. “Play sound, disciplined football and we like our chances.”

The Steelers have lost four straight games, including their rematch with the Ravens, and their offense has been lagging, so it would be fair to expect them to throw everything they can at the Ravens in order to keep their season from ending. Orr’s job is to make sure the Ravens are ready for anything that might come their way.