Ravens designate rookie CB T.J. Tampa to return from IR

The Ravens designated rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa for return from injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. It opens his 21-day practice window.

Tampa went on injured reserve Oct. 26 with an ankle injury.

The fourth-round pick has appeared in four games this season and has one tackle. He saw eight defensive snaps but played 77 percent of the special teams snaps.

The Ravens’ cornerback depth has improved with the trade for Tre’Davious White and the return of Jalyn Armour-Davis from a knee injury.

Tampa had limited work Thursday in his return.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) had another limited practice Thursday as did defensive lineman Michael Pierce (calf).

Tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf/knee) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) remained out of practice a second day, while defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle) and defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee/rest) were downgraded to out. Jones was limited Wednesday, and Washington wasn’t on the report.

Safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) returned to full participation after limited work Wednesday.