Ravens DL Dre’Mont Jones: It was too cold for the Bengals

Sunday’s game in Cincinnati was the coldest game in Ravens history, but the elements seemed to bother the home team more than the visitors.

The Ravens sacked Joe Burrow three times and picked him off twice, including one that linebacker Kyle Van Noy and safety Alohi Gilman turned into a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Those were the final points in a 24-0 shutout and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones said that the win showed the Bengals weren’t ready for the conditions.

“It was too cold for them,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “We didn’t really discuss the fact they had zero points. I think we just wanted to attack.”

The Ravens will have to keep turning up the heat in the final three weeks. They host the Patriots in Week 16 and then close out the year with road trips to Green Bay and Pittsburgh. That Week 18 game could be for the AFC North title, but the Ravens will have to continue winning to ensure that it will be a meaningful contest.