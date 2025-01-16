 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens doing all they can to prepare for the cold weather in Buffalo

  
Published January 16, 2025 05:33 AM

The Ravens’ preparation for Sunday’s road game against the Bills includes more than prepping for what they’ll see the Bills try to do on the field over the course of the game.

They are also preparing for frigid conditions in Buffalo. Current forecasts are for temperatures well below freezing for the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the Ravens are adapting their practice routine for that scenario. They were indoors on Wednesday because their outdoor practice field was frozen, but head coach John Harbaugh said they made sure to make the building feel like it was outdoors and he anticipates things being even colder for Thursday’s session.

“We got it as cold as we can in here right now, and it will be even colder tomorrow, when I get all the water shut off in here so the pipes don’t freeze,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “So we’ll have it cold. Would love to be outside, but we just can’t. The fields are too hard and they’re too frozen.”

The forecast calls for it to be the coldest game of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career, but Jackson is 3-1 when the temperature dips below freezing and he said he won’t be changing his approach. He’ll wear the heavy jacket while finding heaters on the sideline, but said he’s “leave that up to ‘Teddy two gloves,’ Teddy Bridgewater,” when asked about wearing gloves for further protection.