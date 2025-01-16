Ravens doing all they can to prepare for the cold weather in Buffalo

The Ravens’ preparation for Sunday’s road game against the Bills includes more than prepping for what they’ll see the Bills try to do on the field over the course of the game.

They are also preparing for frigid conditions in Buffalo. Current forecasts are for temperatures well below freezing for the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the Ravens are adapting their practice routine for that scenario. They were indoors on Wednesday because their outdoor practice field was frozen, but head coach John Harbaugh said they made sure to make the building feel like it was outdoors and he anticipates things being even colder for Thursday’s session.

“We got it as cold as we can in here right now, and it will be even colder tomorrow, when I get all the water shut off in here so the pipes don’t freeze,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “So we’ll have it cold. Would love to be outside, but we just can’t. The fields are too hard and they’re too frozen.”

The forecast calls for it to be the coldest game of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career, but Jackson is 3-1 when the temperature dips below freezing and he said he won’t be changing his approach. He’ll wear the heavy jacket while finding heaters on the sideline, but said he’s “leave that up to ‘Teddy two gloves,’ Teddy Bridgewater,” when asked about wearing gloves for further protection.