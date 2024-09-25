 Skip navigation
Ravens down three offensive linemen at Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 25, 2024 04:59 PM

Center Tyler Linderbaum was one of three starting offensive linemen out of practice for the Ravens on Wednesday.

Linderbaum sat out the session with a knee injury. He has not missed a snap yet this season.

The Ravens were also without left guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (neck). Vorhees has also played every snap this season while Mekari split time with Roger Rosegarten in the first two weeks of the season.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (shoulder) were also out of practice for Baltimore. Linebacker Roquan Smith (ankle) was the team’s only limited participant as they began their on-field preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Bills.