Ravens expect Lamar Jackson to play Thursday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Bears was a source of some confusion over the weekend, but head coach John Harbaugh was a little clearer about how things look for this week.

Jackson has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he was back on the practice field last week. His participation level became an issue after the Ravens improperly listed him as a full participant before changing the designation to limited when they ruled him out on Saturday.

We’ll see how Jackson is listed on this week’s injury reports, but Harbaugh said the plan is for Jackson to play against the Dolphins on Thursday night.

“I feel very confident,” Harbaugh said at a Monday press conference. “I feel very confident about it. We expect him to be out there Thursday night.”

The Ravens lost two games with Cooper Rush at quarterback, but got a win behind Tyler Huntley on Sunday. It helped that they got healthier in a lot of spots over the bye week and Jackson’s return should provide even more help to their effort to climb back up the standings.