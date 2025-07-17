Ravens expect to get rookie deal for second-round pick Mike Green done today

The pace of second-round draft picks’ contracts is picking up.

The Ravens and second-round pass rusher Mike Green expect to get a deal done today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That will make Green the fifth 2025 second-round pick to sign.

The first two picks in the second round, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, both got fully guaranteed contracts in May. The guarantees were highly unusual; no second-round pick had previously received a fully guaranteed deal. For two months, all 30 of the NFL’s other second-round draft picks were at an impasse, as agents asked for guaranteed contracts after Schwesinger and Higgins set the precedent, and teams refusing to go along.

But in the last 18 hours, three more second-round picks have agreed to their contracts: 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins, Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner and now Green. Those players have not received fully guaranteed contracts, but Collins got a bigger portion of his contract guaranteed than was normal for his draft slot, and it’s likely that Turner and Green will as well.

Green was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year last year at Marshall, and the Ravens think he can make an impact on their pass rush right away. And now they have his deal close to done and will avoid a training camp holdout.