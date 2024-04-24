 Skip navigation
Ravens extend Rashod Bateman through 2026

  
Published April 24, 2024 02:08 PM

The Ravens have locked up one of their recent draft picks.

Baltimore announced on Wednesday that the club has signed receiver Rashod Bateman to a contract extension that runs through the 2026 season.

“We are pleased to announce that we have extended Rashod Bateman’s contract through the 2026 season,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement released by the team. “Congratulations to ‘Bate’ and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens.”

Bateman was selected at No. 27 overall in 2021 and the deadline to exercise his fifth-year option was coming up at the beginning of May. Instead of doing so, the Ravens elected to strike a new, longer deal — one that likely is not as lucrative as exercising the option.

Through three seasons, Bateman has registered 93 catches for 1,167 yards with four touchdowns in 34 games.

In 2023, Bateman caught 32 passes for 367 yards with one touchdown. He then had four receptions for 41 yards in the postseason.