Ravens first-round pick Nate Wiggins had great preseason start before shoulder injury

The Ravens saw everything they wanted to see from first-round draft pick Nate Wiggins in Friday’s preseason opener. Then they saw the one thing no team ever wants to see from its first-round pick.

Wiggins, a cornerback out of Clemson, looked great on the first possession of his preseason debut, shutting down the Eagles’ receivers on three passes that were thrown in his direction. But he left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he wasn’t sure how serious the injury was.

“I don’t really have any updates on anybody’s status right now,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll find out more tomorrow when he gets tested."

The Ravens loved Wiggins heading into the draft and turned down eight trade offers to move out of the 30th overall pick because they wanted to stay put and draft him. They’re hoping for good news on the injury front.