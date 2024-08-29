Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees urgency from Lamar Jackson: “He just really wants to win”

A week before the Ravens open the 2024 regular season against the Chiefs, the reigning regular-season MVP is as laser-focused on winning as he’s ever been.

That’s the word from Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, who says Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is eager to get where he’s never been, the Super Bowl.

“He just really wants to win badly, and I think I’m seeing that as a player,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’ve always known that, but now I’m seeing his personality kind of come out more where I can really get a sense that this guy is so hyper-focused on this season and really working to get a ring.”

DeCosta thinks Jackson is attempting to become the kind of quarterback who wins not just with his arm and his legs, but with his leadership.

“What I’ve noticed about Lamar really is more of an intangible thing,” DeCosta said. “His urgency as a leader, his urgency with the other players. He’s just really in tune with the other players every single day in practice. He’s so engaged with the coaches, he’s engaged with his teammates. Heck, he’s engaged with me.”

Through six NFL seasons, Jackson has won only two playoff games. He has to feel a sense of urgency to change that.