Ravens lead Browns 14-3 at halftime

The Ravens are 30 minutes away from clinching the AFC North and the conference’s No. 3 seed.

Baltimore leads Cleveland 14-3 at halftime.

While the Ravens did not put together their sharpest performance in the first half, they have been firmly in control of the game.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins got Baltimore on the board with a 26-yard pick-six off of Bailey Zappe midway through the first quarter. Then quarterback Lamar Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews with a 12-yard touchdown to make the score 14-0 with 11:03 left in the second period.

Baltimore had two more chances deep in Cleveland territory, but the Browns were able to get a pair of fourth-down stops.

Jackson became the first player in league history to reach 4,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards in the same season with his 15-yard scramble late in the second quarter. He’s also the first player to ever have 4,000 passing yards, 900 rushing yards, and 40 passing touchdowns in the same season.

Jackson finished the first half 10-of-21 passing for 108 yards with a touchdown. He leads the team with six carries for 59 yards.

Notably, receiver Zay Flowers suffered a knee injury in the second half and was announced as questionable to return.

While Zappe started the game, Dorian Thompson-Robinson did enter the game on the team’s fourth drive. Zappe is 5-of-11 for 55 yards with an interception, coming back in the game to finish the half. Thompson-Robinson is 2-of-3 for 13 yards, but his incompletion was a bad miss on a wide-open receiver over the middle.

The Ravens will receive the second-half kickoff.