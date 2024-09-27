Ravens list Tyler Linderbaum as questionable, Andrew Vorhees doubtful for Sunday night

The Ravens didn’t rule out any of their starting offensive linemen on Friday, but they’re likely to be without one against the Bills.

Left guard Andrew Vorhees is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday night. Vorhees missed practice all week with an ankle injury.

Center Tyler Linderbaum (knee) is considered questionable after moving up to a full practice on Friday. He opened the practice week as a non-participant and was able to work on a limited basis Thursday.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (neck) also sat out Wednesday, but was a full participant the last two days. He could move inside to replace Vorhees with Roger Rosegarten moving into the tackle spot or the Ravens could opt for Ben Cleveland at guard.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out.