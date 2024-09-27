 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens list Tyler Linderbaum as questionable, Andrew Vorhees doubtful for Sunday night

  
Published September 27, 2024 03:11 PM

The Ravens didn’t rule out any of their starting offensive linemen on Friday, but they’re likely to be without one against the Bills.

Left guard Andrew Vorhees is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday night. Vorhees missed practice all week with an ankle injury.

Center Tyler Linderbaum (knee) is considered questionable after moving up to a full practice on Friday. He opened the practice week as a non-participant and was able to work on a limited basis Thursday.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (neck) also sat out Wednesday, but was a full participant the last two days. He could move inside to replace Vorhees with Roger Rosegarten moving into the tackle spot or the Ravens could opt for Ben Cleveland at guard.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out.