nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris hospitalized, will need ongoing treatment

  
Published August 14, 2024 01:34 PM

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend with what the team described as an acute illness, and will require ongoing treatment for an extended time.

The team did not reveal the nature of the illness, but head coach John Harbaugh issued a statement saying the Ravens will support D’Allessandris while he is away from the team.

“Coach D’Alessandris is widely respected and cherished in our organization. As he focuses on his health, we offer him unwavering support,” Harbaugh said. “In the interim, we welcome George Warhop to our coaching staff. With expertise in guiding top-level offensive linemen, his dedication and strong character will continue to develop our offensive line during Coach D’s absence.”

The 70-year-old D’Alessandris has been the Ravens’ offensive line coach since 2017 and has coached offensive linemen in college and pro football since the 1970s.

Warhop has previously been offensive line coach in several stints around the NFL.