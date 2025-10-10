Ravens officially rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson officially will miss a second consecutive game with his hamstring injury. The Ravens ruled him out on Friday.

The Ravens are 4-11 without Jackson since he became their starting quarterback.

Cooper Rush, whom the team signed in the offseason, will make his second start for the Ravens.

The Ravens have their off week next week, so Jackson could be in line to return in Week 8 against the Bears.

The Ravens also ruled out linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), fullback Pat Ricard (calf), offensive tackle Emery Jones (shoulder), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique).

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder) is questionable.