Ravens officially rule out six players, including Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham

The Ravens officially ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver Odell Beckham for Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

The team already has clinched the No. 1 seed, so John Harbaugh has decided to rest Jackson and Beckham. That means the star players will go three weeks between games, with the Ravens getting a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Jackson had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and Beckham missed the past two days.

The Ravens also ruled out offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coaches decision), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle) for the Saturday’s game.

Receiver Zay Flowers (calf) is doubtful after not practicing all week.

Cornerback Ronald Darby (illness), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip), cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle), receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and safety Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral) are questionable.