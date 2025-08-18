Ravens OLB Adisa Isaac will miss start of season after elbow surgery

Ravens outside linebacker Adisa Isaac will undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his dislocated elbow, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Isaac will start the season on injured reserve but could return midway through the season.

It is another setback for Isaac, who played only four games as a rookie because of a hamstring injury.

The Ravens made Isaac a third-round pick in 2024, and he ended up playing only 32 defensive snaps and 46 on special teams.

Isaac made four tackles and had a pass defensed.