Ravens open up roster spot by waiving OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Ravens waived outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon on Thursday, the team announced.

It opened up a spot on the 53-player roster, with tight end Mark Andrews and core special teamer Del’Shawn Phillips appearing ready to return Sunday. The Ravens would need to clear another spot to activate both Andrews and Phillips from injured reserve.

Moon signed to the active roster on Dec. 30 when the Ravens placed Daryl Worley on injured reserve. He has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad all season.

He played three defensive snaps and 16 on special teams in last week’s divisional round victory over the Texans.

For the season, Moon has played eight games with one start. He has 12 tackles and two forced fumbles.