Ravens, Patriots, Jets and Lions among teams that voted against tush push ban

Everyone knew that the Eagles were one of the 10 votes against the Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push on Wednesday and the identity of some of the other teams that joined them has come to light.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens, Patriots, Jets, and Lions also voted against the ban.

None of those votes should come as a surprise to those who have followed the discourse around the proposal over the last few months. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called it a football play and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said you can’t ban a play for being hard to defend. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it’s up to other teams to stop the offense and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Campbell’s defensive coordinator the last few seasons, shared a similar view.

Campbell will get his chance against the Eagles in Week 11 while the Packers will be hosting the team they targeted with their proposal the previous week.