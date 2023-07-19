Ravens place Andrew Vorhees on the active/non-football injury list

The Ravens placed offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees on the active/non-football injury list.

Vorhees will use 2023 as a redshirt season as he continues to rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He tore his right ACL while participating in the Scouting Combine on March 5. The Ravens drafted him anyway, using the 229th overall pick on the USC product.

Vorhees, who had 38 reps in the bench press a day after injuring his knee, underwent surgery March 29. His surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache sent a letter to all 32 teams before the draft, saying he anticipates Vorhees being cleared to play without restrictions following rehab.

Vorhees made 48 starts in six seasons with the Trojans — 23 at left guard, 20 at right guard and five at left tackle. He earned third-team All-America honors in 2021 and second-team All-America honors in 2022.