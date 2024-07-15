 Skip navigation
Ravens place Keaton Mitchell on PUP list

  
Published July 15, 2024 04:41 PM

The Ravens have begun reporting to training camp and have also made a few transactions.

Notably, Baltimore placed running back Keaton Mitchell on the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Mitchell, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent last year, was putting together a strong rookie campaign before tearing his ACL in Baltimore’s Week 15 victory over the Jaguars. He ended his rookie season averaging 8.4 yards per carry, gaining 396 yards with two touchdowns on 47 attempts. He also caught nine passes for 93 yards.

Mitchell is eligible to be activated off of the PUP list at any time before the start of the season.

Additionally, Baltimore placed rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa on the PUP list and declared rookie linebacker Adisa Isaac as having a non-football injury. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Isaac has a minor hamstring issue.