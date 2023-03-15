 Skip navigation
Ravens place right of first refusal tender on RFA Tyler Huntley

  
Published March 15, 2023 11:40 AM
March 15, 2023 08:47 AM
While Lamar Jackson has made it clear he won’t be hiring an agent, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the QB is going to be ill-equipped for trying to secure everything he deserves.

While quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens is still in flux, Baltimore is looking to at least have a chance to keep its backup.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, the Ravens are placing the original-round tender on restricted free-agent quarterback Tyler Huntley.

That means ay team has the opportunity to sign Huntley to an offer sheet. If the Ravens decline to match the contract, they would not receive any compensation.

If the Ravens had placed a second-round tender on Huntley, it likely would have all but guaranteed the quarterback’s return for 2023, as teams might be reluctant to give up a second-round pick for Huntley. If Huntley plays on the right of first refusal tender, he’ll make $2.627 million in 2023. If the Ravens had used the second-round tender, Huntley would have been in line to make $4.304 million.

Huntley has started eight regular-season games and a playoff game for the Ravens in the last two seasons. Baltimore went 1-3 in 2021 with Huntley at the helm and 2-2 in 2022. The club lost the postseason game in January against the Bengals.

In 15 career appearances with eight starts, Huntley has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,754 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 454 yards with three TDs.