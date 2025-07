One of Baltimore’s rookies isn’t ready to practice after reporting for training camp.

The Ravens placed third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. on the non-football injury list.

While the reason for Jones’ placement on the list has not been reported, Jones may return to practice at any time before rosters are reduced to 53 players.

The Ravens selected Jones at No. 91 overall after the offensive tackle spent three seasons at LSU. He was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection.