Ravens planning bigger roles for Diontae Johnson, Keaton Mitchell

The Ravens added wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Keaton Mitchell to the offensive mix over the last couple of weeks and they have eyes on expanding both of their roles in Week 11 and beyond.

Johnson played five snaps last Thursday and caught one pass for six yards in the 35-34 win over the Bengals. Johnson played 17 snaps in his first game after being acquired in a trade with the Panthers and head coach John Harbaugh said he’s in line for more work against the Steelers.

“He’s been here now for somewhat of a number of practices,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I would expect that to ramp up, yes.”

Mitchell has more time with the team, but was just activated in Week 10 after a long recovery from a knee injury. He played two offensive snaps against the Bengals and Harbaugh said the team has plans for him to do more alongside Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.

“We’ll start working him into the offense as well,” Harbaugh said. “I do see a little bit of a three-headed monster there, potentially. We’ll see where that goes over the next course of games and hopefully that’s something that will start to develop for us.”

Given how well Henry and Hill have been playing, it won’t be easy to keep them off the field but Mitchell playing well enough to do that would constitute a nice problem for the Ravens to have.