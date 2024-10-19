Ravens put Deonte Harty on injured reserve

The Ravens will be without their top kick returner for at least the next four weeks.

Wide receiver Deonte Harty is going on injured reserve with a knee injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said the team expects him to return later this season.

Harty has averaged 10.6 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kickoff return so far this season. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace handled return duties at points last season, including a walk-off punt return touchdown in overtime, and running backs Justice Hill and Chris Collier have also seen time on kick returns this year.

Collier has been elevated three times already this season, so he’ll need to be signed to the 53-man roster if Baltimore wants to use him on Monday.