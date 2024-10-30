 Skip navigation
Ravens put Michael Pierce on IR

  
Published October 30, 2024 02:53 PM

The Ravens will not have defensive tackle Michael Pierce in the lineup for at least the next four games.

Pierce was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Pierce suffered a calf injury during last Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Pierce appeared in seven of the Ravens’ first eight games and he made one start. He had 15 tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits, and a pass defensed in those games.

The Ravens are dealing with other injury issues on their defensive line. Brent Urban has a concussion and Travis Jones has an ankle injury, so Josh Tupou, who joined the practice squad on Monday, may be elevated for their game against the Broncos.