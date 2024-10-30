Ravens put Michael Pierce on IR

The Ravens will not have defensive tackle Michael Pierce in the lineup for at least the next four games.

Pierce was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Pierce suffered a calf injury during last Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Pierce appeared in seven of the Ravens’ first eight games and he made one start. He had 15 tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits, and a pass defensed in those games.

The Ravens are dealing with other injury issues on their defensive line. Brent Urban has a concussion and Travis Jones has an ankle injury, so Josh Tupou, who joined the practice squad on Monday, may be elevated for their game against the Broncos.