MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_ctbbryceharper_230717.jpg
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Qualifying
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_hardendrama_230721.jpg
Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
nbc_bfa_draymondgreen_230721.jpg
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
nbc_golf_lfopen_rorymcilroy_230721.jpg
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 ‘on a nice note’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ravens put Rashod Bateman on did not report list, five players on PUP

  
Published July 21, 2023 04:13 PM

The Ravens announced several roster moves on Friday, including putting wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the did not report list.

Bateman was shut down this spring because of a foot injury that required a cortisone injection and did not report with the team’s other injured veterans. The full team is not due to report until July 25 and General Manager Eric DeCosta indicated that the team does not expect Bateman to be away from camp for long.

“I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website.

The Ravens also announced that running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Pepe Williams, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, and wide receiver Mike Thomas have been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Linebacker Tyus Bowser was placed on the non-football injury list and all six players can be activated at any point during camp.