Ravens put Rashod Bateman on did not report list, five players on PUP

The Ravens announced several roster moves on Friday, including putting wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the did not report list.

Bateman was shut down this spring because of a foot injury that required a cortisone injection and did not report with the team’s other injured veterans. The full team is not due to report until July 25 and General Manager Eric DeCosta indicated that the team does not expect Bateman to be away from camp for long.

“I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website.

The Ravens also announced that running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Pepe Williams, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, and wide receiver Mike Thomas have been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Linebacker Tyus Bowser was placed on the non-football injury list and all six players can be activated at any point during camp.