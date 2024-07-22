Ravens re-sign DB Daryl Worley

The Ravens have brought back a veteran defensive back.

Baltimore has re-signed Daryl Worley, the team announced on Monday. Multiple reporters on the Ravens beat noted that Worley was already on the field for the day’s training camp practice.

Worley, 29, has bounced on and off Baltimore’s roster since late in the 2021 season. Last year he appeared in 12 games with two starts, mainly contributing on special teams. He finished with 12 total tackles and one pass defensed.

A third-round pick in 2016, Worley has appeared in 90 games with 57 starts for the Panthers, Raiders, Bills, Cowboys, Lions, and Ravens. He’s registered 40 passes defensed with five interceptions.