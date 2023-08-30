Ravens release Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown, keeping only two quarterbacks on 53-man roster

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is on the move again.

The 37-year-old journeyman, who is older than every starting quarterback other than Aaron Rodgers, was released by the Ravens on Tuesday, as Baltimore moved to 53 players. The Ravens also waived quarterback Anthony Brown, who appeared in two games with one start in 2022.

The Ravens have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster: Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Other veterans released by the Ravens included: DT Angelo Blackson, RB Melvin Gordon III, C Sam Mustipher, CB Kevon Seymoud, T David Sharpe, WR Laquon Treadwell, DE Brent Urban, and CB Daryl Worley.

Players waived by the Ravens beyond Brown were: QB Tarik Black, G TyKeem Doss, CB Tae Hayes, CB Kyu Kelly, CB Jeremy Lucien, G Tashawn Manning, FB/TE Ben Mason, OLB Jeremiah Moon, DT Rayshad Nichols, WR James Proche II, LB Josh Ross, WR Sean Ryan, OL Jaylon Thomas, TE Travis Vokolek, LB Kristian Welch, and RB Owen Wright.

Johnson was a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2008. After four years in Tampa, he has spent time with the 49ers, the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL, the Browns, the Bengals, the 49ers (again), the Bengals (again), the Jets, the Colts, the Bills, the Ravens, the Giants, the Texans, the Raiders, Washington, the San Diego Fleet of the AAF, the Lions, the L.A. Wildcats of the Whatever-FL, the 49ers (again), the Jets (again), the Ravens (again), the broncos, the 49ers (again), and the Ravens.

He’ll become a free agent, and he can pick his latest next spot at his own discretion.