Ravens release Russell Gage, waive six others

  
Published August 26, 2024 06:44 PM

Wide receiver Russell Gage was one of the first wave of cuts announced by the Ravens on Monday.

Gage signed with the team on August 6 and did not have any catches in preseason action. The veteran tore his patellar tendon at Bucs camp last summer and missed the entire season.

Gage had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns with Tampa during the 2022 season. He played 61 games in four seasons with Atlanta to open his career.

The Ravens also waived wide receiver Sean Ryan, tight end Mike Rigerman, tight end Riley Sharp, offensive tackle Darrell Simpson, defensive end Tramel Walthour, and punter Jack Browning.