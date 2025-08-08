 Skip navigation
Ravens rookie LaJohntay Wester: I felt a punt return touchdown was coming

  
Published August 8, 2025 08:06 AM

The biggest play of Thursday’s preseason game between the Ravens and Colts came on an Indianapolis punt late in the first quarter.

Ravens sixth-round pick LaJohntay Wester fielded the ball, weaved through would-be tacklers and then flew up the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown that looked like something Wester’s college coach Deion Sanders used to pull off. It was also something Wester began to believe would happen during a joint practice with the Colts earlier this week.

“We had a great joint practice with a couple days ago,” Wester said. “I came close to breaking one at practice. And after that, I called my dad and was like, ‘I feel one coming tomorrow.’ I prayed all night, and trusted God, and he led me to the end zone.”

Wester also caught two passes for 41 yards in his wide receiver role, but the likeliest avenue to making the team and finding playing time on a deep roster would be to continue to stand out on special teams. Wester had two punt return scores in college and Thursday night’s highlight shows that he’s carried the flair with him to the professional level.