Ravens sign DB Thomas Graham

The Ravens added to their secondary options on Monday.

They announced the signing of defensive back Thomas Graham.

Graham played one game for the Steelers last season and he played in 11 games for the Bears and Browns during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He had 19 tackles and four passes defensed in those appearances.

The move comes with the Ravens a little short on healthy defensive backs. Rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam both suffered season-ending injuries while Jaire Alexander, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Chidobe Awuzie were not practicing on Monday.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not indicate serious concerns about any of the three players, but Graham still fills a need for their body count at practice this week.