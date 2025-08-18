 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens sign DB Thomas Graham

  
Published August 18, 2025 04:44 PM

The Ravens added to their secondary options on Monday.

They announced the signing of defensive back Thomas Graham.

Graham played one game for the Steelers last season and he played in 11 games for the Bears and Browns during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He had 19 tackles and four passes defensed in those appearances.

The move comes with the Ravens a little short on healthy defensive backs. Rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam both suffered season-ending injuries while Jaire Alexander, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Chidobe Awuzie were not practicing on Monday.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not indicate serious concerns about any of the three players, but Graham still fills a need for their body count at practice this week.