Ravens sign DT John Jenkins to a contract extension

Defensive tackle John Jenkins will be sticking with the Ravens in 2026.

Jenkins signed a one-year deal with the team for the 2025 season and the Ravens announced on Friday that he has signed a contract extension. The team did not share any details of the deal.

Jenkins has started 13 games and appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens so far this season. He has 36 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Jenkins appeared in 150 games for the Raiders, Dolphins, Bears, Seahawks, and Saints before landing in Baltimore. He will turn 37 next summer.