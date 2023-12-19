Ravens sign Melvin Gordon to 53-man roster, place Keaton Mitchell on IR

The Ravens have made it official with running back Melvin Gordon.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Gordon to its 53-man roster.

Gordon replaces Keaton Mitchell on the Ravens’ 53, as he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL during the team’s victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Gordon has appeared in two games for Baltimore this season, taking 13 carries for 53 yards. He also caught three passes for 46 yards.

“It’s almost kind of shocking that we’re going to have the opportunity to put him into the mix right now, and he’s been wanting to be into the mix,” Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday. “He’s been practicing so hard and working so hard. Like he would say, ‘Hey. When the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready.’ He had a smile and would say that to me once a week, and you [knew] it was true because he practices that way.

“I’m sure he was champing at the bit and wanting to get out there and contribute, so his opportunity comes, and he’s been there before. He’s a high-pedigree, great player.”

A Chargers first-round pick in 2015, Gordon has rushed for 6,515 yards and 55 touchdowns in 110 career games. He played 10 games for the Broncos last year but was released after fumbling five times. He spent the rest of the season on Kansas City’s practice squad and won Super Bowl LVII with the group — though he never appeared in a game.

Additionally, the Ravens signed running back Jake Funk to their practice squad to take Gordon’s place.