 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens sign Nate Wiggins, three other draft picks

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:40 PM

The Ravens are the first team to sign members of their 2024 draft class.

First-round cornerback Nate Wiggins is one of four draft choices who signed with the team on Thursday. The Ravens will be holding their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Wiggins was the 30th overall choice last Thursday night. He spent the last two seasons as a starter for Clemson and was named a first-team All-ACC player in 2023.

The Ravens also signed second-round tackle Roger Rosengarten, fourth-round defensive back T.J. Tampa, and seventh-round defensive back Sanoussi Kane. They made nine selections overall, so just over half the class remains unsigned.