Ravens sign Nate Wiggins, three other draft picks

The Ravens are the first team to sign members of their 2024 draft class.

First-round cornerback Nate Wiggins is one of four draft choices who signed with the team on Thursday. The Ravens will be holding their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Wiggins was the 30th overall choice last Thursday night. He spent the last two seasons as a starter for Clemson and was named a first-team All-ACC player in 2023.

The Ravens also signed second-round tackle Roger Rosengarten, fourth-round defensive back T.J. Tampa, and seventh-round defensive back Sanoussi Kane. They made nine selections overall, so just over half the class remains unsigned.