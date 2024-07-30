Ravens sign Quincy Roche, put Malik Hamm on IR

The Ravens made a couple of moves involving linebackers on Tuesday.

They have signed Quincy Roche to the 90-man roster. Malik Hamm was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Roche was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Steelers, but he failed to make the cut to 53 players and wound up being claimed off waivers by the Giants. He had 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 appearances with the team.

Hamm suffered a knee injury and the timing of the move means that the Ravens won’t be able to activate him during the regular season. That was also the case when Hamm hurt his ankle last year, so the undrafted player will have to try again in 2025.