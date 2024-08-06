 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Ravens sign WR Russell Gage

  
Published August 6, 2024 01:44 PM

Baltimore has added a veteran receiver.

The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed Russell Gage.

Gage, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Falcons before signing with the Buccaneers. He missed all of last season after tearing his patellar tendon in August.

He appeared in 17 games with 13 starts for the Bucs in 2022, catching 51 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns.

In 74 career games, Gage has recorded 2,144 receptions for 2,491 yards with 14 TDs.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Gage is on the field for Baltimore’s Tuesday training camp practice.

The Ravens also announced that rookie third-round pick Adisa Isaac has passed his physical and is now off the non-football injury list.