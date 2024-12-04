Ravens suspend Diontae Johnson for refusing to enter game vs. Eagles

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday he would wait to comment on the situation with receiver Diontae Johnson, who did not play a snap in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Now the organization has made a significant statement.

The Ravens announced they’ve suspended Johnson for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. With Baltimore on a bye in Week 14, that suspension will take place in the team’s Week 15 game against the Giants.

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team,” G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We will have no further comments on this matter going forward.”

Johnson, 28, was acquired in late October from Carolina but has caught just one pass for 6 yards in four games.

He had 30 receptions for 357 yards with three TDs while playing seven games for the Panthers earlier this year.