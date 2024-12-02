John Harbaugh on Diontae Johnson: “I’m going to have to wait” to comment

Despite Rashod Bateman suffering a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, Ravens receiver Diontae Johnson did not play a single snap in the contest.

Baltimore acquired Johnson from Carolina on Oct. 29. But Johnson has caught just one 6-yard pass in four appearances. He was active against the Eagles but ended up as one of two DNPs along with backup quarterback Josh Johnson.

Head coach John Harbaugh was ominous in his response about the receiver postgame and struck a similar tone in his Monday press conference.

“At this time, I’m going to have to wait,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “There are some moving parts there that we’re going to have to figure out and explore and see where we’re at. It’s the best I can do in fairness to everybody.”

When asked if Johnson is going to stay on the team, Harbaugh stood by his original comment and noted the club will work it out over the next few days while on the bye week.

Johnson has played 39 offensive snaps in four games, receiving five targets.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said postgame that the team wants Johnson on the field.

“He’s a great receiver,” Jackson said. “We didn’t get him from the Panthers for nothing. I don’t think so.”

But given the nature of Harbaugh’s comments, Johnson’s time with the Ravens could be coming to a close sooner than later.