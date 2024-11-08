 Skip navigation
Ravens tie Bengals on Lamar Jackson’s touchdown throw

  
Published November 7, 2024 09:04 PM

The Ravens went three-and-out on their first drive. They tied the Bengals on their second.

Baltimore took over at its own 41 after Cincinnati turned it over on downs following a Joe Burrow incompletion on fourth down. The Ravens needed nine plays to go 59 yards.

Lamar Jackson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, and Justin Tucker’s PAT tied up Thursday Night Football 7-7 with 13:04 remaining in the second quarter.

Jackson completed 5 of 6 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown on the drive.

Tight end Mark Andrews had a 17-yard catch, and Zay Flowers took one 11 yards.