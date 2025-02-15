Ravens to hire Anthony Levine as assistant special teams coach

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is bringing one of his former players back as a member of the coaching staff.

Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports that Anthony Levine will be joining the team as an assistant special teams coach. Levine played for the Ravens from 2012 to 2021 and he was a coaching assistant for the team in 2022.

Levine spent the last two seasons as an assistant special teams coach for the Titans.

Levine was a safety during his playing days, but he made his biggest impact as a core member of the special teams units. He had 149 tackles, two interceptions, four sacks, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries in 146 regular season games.