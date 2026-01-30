 Skip navigation
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Ravens to hire Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2026 04:27 PM

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has found his offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens will hire Declan Doyle to fill that crucial spot on Minter’s staff. Doyle was the offensive coordinator for the Bears in 2025, but Ben Johnson called the offensive plays in Chicago and Doyle will now get the chance to do that for the Ravens.

Doyle was the tight ends coach for the Broncos for two seasons before moving to Chicago and he was also on Sean Payton’s staff with the Saints.

Taking the job in Baltimore means that Doyle will get a chance to work with a two-time NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are hoping that his time working with Johnson and Payton results in an offensive plan that moves the team back into the playoff picture in 2026.